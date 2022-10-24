ROME, N.Y. – The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday.
1,200 candy bags have been made for children who want to come to the event in their Halloween costumes. There will also be over 30 different themed trunks such as “Stranger Things, Toy Story, Scooby Doo,” and more.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Rome Polish Home, located at 415 South George Street.
If you are an adult that wants to decorate your trunk for the event you can register your vehicle by emailing, rometrunkortreat@gmail.com.