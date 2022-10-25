The 12th annual Oneida County Intergenerational Fall Clean-Up had 545 volunteers this year

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The 12th annual Oneida County Intergenerational Fall Clean-Up had 545 youth volunteers this year, participate in servicing 100 homes, belonging to senior citizens.
The event took place on Oct. 22 and Oct 23. for the first time since 2019. The initiative is partnered with the Oneida County Youth Bureau and the Oneida County Office for the Aging and Continuing Care.
The event allows young people to help senior citizens by taking over some yard clean-up for them. This includes raking, bringing trash to the curb and sweeping porches among other things.