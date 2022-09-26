The 24th annual Ride For Missing Children takes place Wednesday

Sauquoit, N.Y.-- The Ride for Missing and Exploited Children takes place this Wednesday. While there are changes to the route, where it starts and stops, and the date is different, the cause remains the same.
The bike ride raises money and awareness for the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. The ride is usually held in the spring, to coincide with National Missing Children's Day however, this year it had been moved to the fall, due to Covid-19 concerns.
During the pandemic in-person races had been canceled. Riders logged "Miles For Hope" on their own time, in order to keep raising awareness during the pandemic. Riders are happy to be back in-person this year.
Sara Anne Wood, a 13-year-old student at the Sauquoit Middle School, was abducted while walking home from church, in 1993. The 24th annual bike ride in her honor, will start and end at the Sauquoit Middle School, On Sept 28.
Visiting the schools is one of the most important parts of the ride. The visits help to teach kids about safety. According to Sauquoit Valley Middle School Principal Peter Madden, educating kids about Sara's story is very important.
"It's important for us to keep reminding our children to stay safe, stay away from strangers, report things, really just kind of being aware of their surroundings now more than ever," Madden explained.
The 80-mile ride begins at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday. There will be 4 school stop-ins along the way and will finish up back where it started, at Sauquoit Valley Middle School at about 5 p.m.
More information about the ride for missing children can be found on their website.