The Abraham House hosts Fire and Ice Fundraising event

UTICA, N.Y. - The Abraham House hosted a fire and ice event to continue serving the community.
The Abraham House is a welcoming home for the terminally ill. Services and resources are provided in Rome and Utica to families free of charge. The indoor and outdoor events included ax throwing, food and drinks.
Gina Chiaccia, Executive Director, said the money raised from the event will help fund future projects by The Abraham House.
Chiaccia said, "We now have two homes, we have the original two-bedroom homes that's in Utica and a six-bedroom home in Rome, and last year we had 300 referrals and we served a record 177 guests and families and so every dollar that we earn goes towards care."
The Abraham House relies solely on community support and donations to maintain and run its homes.