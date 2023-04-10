 Skip to main content
The Balanced Chef opens new location in Utica

  Updated
  • 0

The Balanced Chef has opened a new location in the Live It! Downtown complex on Oriskany Street West in Utica.

UTICA, N.Y. – The Balanced Chef opened its second location on Monday in the Live It Downtown complex on Oriskany Street West in Utica.

The original location is on West Dominick Street in Rome next to The Capitol Theatre.

There is no kitchen in the new location, so the food will be prepared in Rome and brought to Utica, including grab-and-go meals. But the specialty items in Utica are the smoothies.

“What sets this location apart from the Rome location is the protein shakes and smoothies,” says owner, Brian Donovan. “We have a full line, lots of things you can mix and match. We also have grab-and-go meals, salads, wraps drinks coffee acai bowls.”

The Balanced Chef was recently on “Restaurant: Impossible” on The Food Network, where Chef Robert Irvine helped Donovan improve menu items and update the Rome restaurant’s look.

Other businesses in the plaza include The Fitness Mill and Peter's Cornucopia.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

