The BBB gives tips on keeping safe from scammers

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Better Business Bureau is reminding the public not to fall victim to donation scams and to also keep an eye on your credit card statements, especially at this time of the year.
"Scammers with an eye on taking rather than giving are looking to profit in the fake name of charity. They have devised a devious scam to dupe unsuspecting donators during the holidays. Don't be fooled," Matt Krueger, communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York said.
Scammers get ahold of your credit card information and make 'charity donations' with the card. If the card works when they donate they know they can make even bigger purchases or cash advances with the card's information. If you notice any charges you haven't made on your card you should report it immediately.
The BBB recommends these tips to avoid being scammed:
- Report any questionable charges immediately
- Keep a close eye on charges made to your account
- Protect sensitive personal information
- Use your credit card when making online purchases.