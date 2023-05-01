The Beach Boys on Turning Stone's list of anniversary performers

VERONA, N.Y. – The Beach Boys will help Turning Stone Resort Casino celebrates its 30th anniversary with a performance on Aug. 4.
The band is known for popular hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Barbara Ann.”
Since the 1960s, The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide. They have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammy’s in 2001.
The Turning Stone show will take place in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale May 4 for Turning Stone rewards members and May 5 for the general public. To buy tickets, visit the Turning Stone Box Office or Ticketmaster.
Other acts in the 30th-anniversary lineup include comedian Kevin Hart, country star Tim McGraw and Grammy award winner Peter Frampton.