The City prepares for Thursday's storm

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica prepared for Thursday’s heavy rain and strong winds by checking and clearing ravines, culverts and storm drains.
The city’s DPW Commissioner, Dave Short and his crews had a big job Thursday in preparation. They were worried about the wind blowing the leaves off of the trees and into catch basins, clogging them.
"Especially now that we're in bulk green waste, we know that green waste is out on the curb. So heavy rains and winds, eh, sometimes that pushes leaves down toward the catch basins and they cover over so we're out there this morning in our routes and we'll keep an eye on it as the storm progresses,” short said.
Short also says if you, as a homeowner, have a catch basin in front of your house, it would greatly help if you could keep it clear.