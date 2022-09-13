The Genesis Group partners with NBT Bank to offer grant program for small businesses, nonprofits

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – The Genesis Group has teamed up with NBT Bank to launch a grant program that will help support small businesses and nonprofits in the Mohawk Valley.
Businesses must have fewer than 50 employees to be eligible to apply for a Genesis Group Small Business Assistance Program grant.
A committee will review all applications and make recommendations to the Genesis Group Board of Trustees, who will approve the final grant recipients.
NBT has provided $5,000 to fund the first round of grants.
“As a community bank, NBT Bank believes that the incredible work of our local small businesses and nonprofits is vital to the success and growth of our region,” said David Kavney, regional president of NBT Bank. “That is why we’re honored to sponsor this grant program, and we look forward to boosting the impact the businesses and organizations selected to receive these awards will have on our community.”
NBT is supporting grants from $500 to $1,000 while other sponsors are offering the following: $2,000 in radio advertising from Townsquare Media, $500 worth of office supplies from Hummel's Office Plus and a business telephone system worth $3,500 donated by Bondar Tech.
For more information on applying for the grant program, click here.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 13.