The Oneida County Opioid Task Force will be giving out free medication disposal bags

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Opioid Task Force announced Tuesday, they will be giving out free medication disposal bags by mail and at a drive-thru event on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
“Our Opioid Task Force is using multipronged approaches to address the opioid issue. We continue to do the important work of helping people actively struggling with addiction, however, we also want to implement strategies focused on addiction prevention to reduce the likelihood of a person ever developing the disease. Since half of the people who misuse prescription drugs get them from a family member or friend, we want to make these medication disposal bags available to the public so that it is as easy as possible to safely eliminate that risk from homes," Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr. said.
The disposal bags provide a safe and easy way to get rid of unwanted or unused medications at home. The bags have organic-activated carbon that deactivates the drugs. To use the bags you just have to add water and then throw them in the trash.
You can request the bags be mailed directly to your home by filling out a form on the Opioid Task Force website. Two bags are allowed per household until supplies run out.
The "Take Back" event where unwanted/unused medications can be dropped off and bags will be given out, will be held on Oct. 29 at the Utica Train Station, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.