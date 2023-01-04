The Root Farm raffling off tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Tickets are still available for The Root Farm’s Super Bowl LVII Raffle, where one lucky winner will be headed to Arizona next month to watch the iconic football game.
The winner of the raffle gets two tickets to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, two tickets to the PGA Phoenix Open on Feb. 11 and a $1,000 gift card.
Tickets are $100 each and the proceeds will benefit the therapeutic recreation programs at The Root Farm, which is located in Sauquoit.
Tickets can be purchased at the farm or online here.
The Root Farm is a nonprofit organization that helps people of ages and abilities through agricultural, equine and recreational experiences.