The Sneaker Store moving to new location in village of New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The Sneaker Store in New Hartford is moving from its Commercial Drive location to a new spot in the village.
The longtime businesses will relocate to the former Byrne Dairy site at the corner of Genesee Street and Campion Road.
Owner Josh Belisle says they want to use this new space to facilitate events and gatherings for runners.
"It's already set up with kind of a community room in the front, that's one of the major things we've been trying to do since we took over ownership is trying to connect with the community more,” Belisle said. “That community room can be used for events, packet pick-ups, group fitness and just the location itself is on a lot of running routes itself so people passing through all the time just a better way to stay connected with the running community.”
The store is expected to be operating in the new location by Aug. 1.