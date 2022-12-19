The SQSPCA needs help raising funds for 'Promise for Parkie Challenge'

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) has two goals they would like to meet before the end of the year with the public's help.
Their first goal is to raise $100,000 for the “Promise for Parkie Challenge.” If the SQSPCA can raise the money by Dec. 31, challenge sponsors Beth and Gary Glynn will give the shelter an extra $25,000. As of now they are about half way to meeting the goal.
Executive Director of the SQSPCA, Stacie Haynes announced a second challenge asking the community to clear the shelter for the holidays.
“We are calling on folks to help animals currently at the shelter – including mice, rabbits, a pot-bellied pig, cats, kittens and dogs of all shapes and sizes – by getting them out of their kennels for Christmas. Please consider adopting if you can or being a temporary foster if you can’t adopt," Haynes said.
Adoption fees will be waived from Tuesday through Saturday. Adoptions are subject to approval and there may be additional fees that apply.
Donations can be made online at the SQSPCA website, by mail at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or in person.