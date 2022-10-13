The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift

UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations.
Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added.
“Along with the theatre’s marquee and historic façade, our doors are the gateway to experiencing one of the most iconic architectural treasures in the Mohawk Valley,” The Stanley Theatre Executive Director, Lisa Wilsey said.
Due to years of harsh New York State weather and general wear and tear, The Stanley needed a face lift. The new doors are now lit with an “S” gold logo and the window boxes now contain color-changing LED lights.
Check out all the updates and additions the next time you see a show or at this YouTube link.