The votes are in for proposed Stewart's location in South Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's officials met once again with the Utica Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission and the public tonight, regarding their proposed Genesee Street location, where the Raspberries Cafe used to be.
There were two separate votes at the meeting, both were passed 3-2. One was for a special use permit that all gas stations need, the other was for a site plan.
Officials met with the commission back in October about the issue but were met with pushback from the public. At that meeting, the commission decided to table the issue. At today's meeting, the public once again voiced their concerns on the issue, which over 500 community members petitioned against.
"It'll be the fourth gas station in a half-mile radius, one being directly across the street. And gas stations do decrease property values," community member, Paul Hage said.
South Utica Councilwoman, Celeste Friend also voiced her dismay over the proposed Stewart's.
"I have two reasons why I'm against it, one is that my constituents are against it and I represent them, so I'm against it on that ground, but I also really do think that building a corner gas station, in that particular location on south Genesee Street, is going to seriously undermine the economic and cultural aspect of our scenic and historic district," Friend said.
The councilwoman says while she believes the planning board has misjudged its role, she is proud of the community for speaking their mind.
"I am really excited by the people of South Utica who did their homework for months, who came out, who advocated for themselves and each other, who advocated for the city as a whole and the long-term interest of South Utica. I'm really proud of them, I'm proud but I'm really disappointed by the planning board," Friend said.
Stewart's representative, Chuck Marshall says the next steps are procedural. They have to close on the property and get the building permit. They are hoping to begin demolition in the spring.