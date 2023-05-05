There's still time to join Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build event

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hoping to build more than 300 beds for local children during its Mega Build event, which kicked off on Friday.
The beds are built at the Meyda Lighting warehouse, 55 Oriskany Blvd. in Yorkville.
Volunteers signed up for shifts throughout the weekend to help construct the beds, but more volunteers are still needed. There are still open shifts from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday night and 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
To sign up for an open shift, click here.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that launched in August of 2021 with a mission to ensure every child has a bed to sleep in at night.