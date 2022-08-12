There's still time to participate in annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt

There’s still plenty of time to participate in the Oneida County History Center’s annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt, which kicked off on Aug. 5.
Participants in the event have until Aug. 31 to pick a hunt from the website and take photos at each location to share on social media. There is a Utica-based hunt as well as one across all of Oneida County.
Those who complete the route and submit the form will have a chance to win prizes from local businesses like Stewart’s and Holland Farms.
For more information on the scavenger hunt, click here.