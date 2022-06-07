There's still time to register for annual Patriot Run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Registration is still open for the annual Patriot Run and Walk in Rome which will take place on June 12.
The event is in memory of U.S. Army Cpl. Michael Mayne, from Burlington Flats, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2009.
Each year the event raises funds for the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Runners can pick up their packets on race day from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. at the Wingate Hotel in Griffiss Business and Technology Park, which is where the race begins.
Registration is $30.
Awards will be distributed immediately following the race.
For more information or to sign up, click here.