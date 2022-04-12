This is the week to honor local 911 dispatchers for their hard work

ORISKANY, N.Y. – Emergency dispatchers have perhaps one of the most high-pressure, stressful jobs you can have – but their hard work also saves lives every single day.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week was established to honor these often unsung heroes, who keep their composure and render life-saving services to those in emergency situations.
Community members and organizations show appreciation for the dispatchers and their hard work throughout the second week of April every year.
“I think it is nice for them to show that they are being recognized and appreciated for the jobs they do. There is national police week, fire department and EMS, and it is something where you say that they are rarely seen, and I think it is the type of thing that allows them to get the recognition they deserve,” said Ed Stevens, director of Oneida County Emergency Services.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week was established in 1981.