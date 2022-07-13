Thousands hit the road for Mid York Library Road Trip

ROME, N.Y. - The Mid York Library Road trip has thousands hitting the road to visit local libraries in the Madison, Oneida, and Herkimer counties. Those who visit the 44 libraries earn prizes along the way and get to experience what each unique library has to offer.
“We have had a lot of participation from the public, we have had around 3,000 people that have picked up maps so far, and we have had around 4 to 5 thousand visits to our facilities this last month,” said Rob Sporing, Assistant Director of Mid York Libraries.
The program ends in August and about 15 people have completed the program so far. Prizes include a temporary tattoo, a Mid York Library car magnet, and a VIP Gold Mid York Library pass. Sporing said the program isn’t just about the prizes.
“The prizes are just a little extra, the real prize is getting to the libraries and finding out the different features that they all have," said Sporing.
Jervis Public Library offers children and adults over 100 thousand books, internet access, and a few other things for people to check out.
"The newest item in our Library of things is a metal detector for children to use. So if you're going to the beach, borrow this metal detector just as you would a book" said Lisa Matte, Director of Jervis Public Library.
At-Home COVID test kits can be found at the front desk as well as American Dolls for children to play with. During the winter, the library offers snow shoes to the public so people have the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities. Matte said public libraries are a great place for people to gain access to things they may not have.
"We make things possible for people regardless of economic means. Things that you might use once and you're not certain you'd use it again or you're not sure you want to commit to it, you can often borrow at the library," said Matte.
To start your road trip you can pick up a map at your local library. All 44 locations can be found here.