Thousands of pound of potatoes donated to Utica Food Pantry for Thanksgiving giveaway

Utica Food Pantry potato donation

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry received 5,000 pounds of potatoes on Wednesday to hand out during its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway.

The food bank gives away turkeys, potatoes and other holiday fixings each year.

Utica’s Ancient Order of the Hibernians (AOH) provided the potatoes, which are from Pryputniewicz Farm, and packed them into five-pound bags for the giveaway, which will take place on Friday, Nov. 18.

“It's unbelievable. There is a need for it and thank god the food bank does that and all of the other food banks do that, we got a very giving community -- we are lucky,” said Pat Costello, member of the AOH.

The potatoes were stored at Engler Electric before being delivered to the pantry.

Turkeys can still be donated through Friday morning at the Utica Fire Department location on Bleecker Street.

