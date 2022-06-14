Three local Olympians claim victory in 2022 Special Olympics Bocce Ball

ROME, N.Y. - Three local Olympians won gold medals in the 2022 Special Olympics. Gina Klepadlo, Paul Amoroso, and Sean Goldrick returned home as champions of the Bocce Ball section.
The Special Olympic Bocce features the widest variety of athletes, including those from the islands in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
Bocce will have over 300 athletes offering strategic events such as singles, doubles, team, and Unified competitions.
Gina Klepadlo said that she encourages anyone who may be afraid to compete, to give it a try.
"I would say don't be afraid, be strong, be powerful, that's what you need to put in your heart," said Gina.
Parents of the athletes were able to see their children soar above their goals and claim victory by bringing home a medal. Gina’s mom, Carol Klepadlo, said the Special Olympics gives people the opportunity to enjoy sports.
"You know when you have a child with special needs you question where they're going to be what they're going to do and Special Olympics for one has given Gina and her peers such an opportunity. We have always had great experiences with inclusion and acceptance, " said Carol.
"One of the things in special Olympics you know besides physical fitness is getting them the inclusion in the community and that's I think the challenge of not only special Olympics but of all people with intellectual disabilities," said Jerry Amoroso, Paul’s father.
Terry Goldrick said seeing Sean accomplish so much on his own gives her a sense of security that he can overcome any obstacle in his way.
"It makes me feel great that he can do the things that everybody can do, go off and make new friends and enjoy himself on his own... it makes me feel great," said Terry.
The team was happy to come back to a community that supported them throughout the process. The athletes credited their coaches, parents, family, and friends for much of their success.
"It's really a team, as a group and you have to work on more experience to get it. You have to talk together with experience to come and you have to set a super goal to see how far you are," said Gina.