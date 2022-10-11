Three local organizations make a combined $30 thousand donation of school supplies to local schools

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Three local organizations teamed together to make a $30 thousand contribution of school supplies to local students.
Fiber Instrument Sales, Max’s Print Shop and Connected Community Schools came together to make the contribution.
“This is a wonderful demonstration of how three great organizations combined their efforts into one remarkable act of kindness and generosity to help local students…something especially important during these times when so many families may be experiencing various economic hardships.” In a joint statement, the three organizations said.
Fiber Instrument Sales is a leading manufacturer of fiber optic components, used in the telecommunications industry. Max’s Print Shop is a family owned business specializing in custom printed school supplies, clothing and business products. Connected Community Schools (CCS) initiative’s mission is to ensure students and families basic needs are met.
A brief presentation ceremony to recognize these companies’ efforts was given Tuesday, at the Fiber Instrument Sales administration building, in Oriskany.