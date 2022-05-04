Tickets available for screening of ‘Utica: The Last Refuge’ at The Stanley

UTICA, N.Y. – The documentary “Utica: The Last Refuge” will be shown at The Stanley Theatre in Utica Thursday night.
The film follows a family’s journey from their arrival in the United States in 2017 as they transition to become members of the community.
“It's a story about how Utica has helped refugees and refugees have helped Utica. It revolves - the story arc is on one particular family that we followed from the moment they arrived at the airport, right off the plane. Through the process and over the course of three years and all the ups and downs that go with that. Getting a job, losing a job...trying to figure out how to navigate in American society,” said David Chanatry, co-producer of the documentary.
Tickets for the screening are $10 for the general public and $5 for students.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 315-724-4000.