Tickets go on sale for annual $100,000 Miracle Drawing

UTICA, N.Y. – Tickets are now on sale for the annual $100,000 Miracle Drawing to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals at Mohawk Valley Health System.
Each year, the MVHS Foundation sells a maximum of 4,300 tickets for $100 each and gives away the ultimate grand prize in October.
"This never gets old. I feel like the excitement builds every year where people are anticipating when tickets are going to go on sale and when they can visit one of our ticket locations to purchase a ticket. Everybody really wants to win the $100,000 cash prize,” said Andrea MacDiarmid, donor relations manager at MVHS.
Over the past 25 years, the Miracle Drawing has raised more than $6 million to help MVHS provide services for women and children.
Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:
- AmeriCU Credit Union
- Chanatry’s Hometown Market
- Countryside Stove & Chimney
- GPO Federal Credit Union
- Jay-K Independent Lumber Corp.
- Remington Federal Credit Union
- Special Metals Federal Credit Union
The $100,000 drawing will be held on Oct. 5.