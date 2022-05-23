Tickets on sale for 'Bluey's Big Play' at The Stanley Theatre

UTICA, N.Y. – A stage show featuring Disney Junior’s “Bluey” is coming to The Stanley Theatre in Utica next year, and pre-sale tickets are now available.
There will be two performances of “Blue’s Big Play” on March 29, 2023 – one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.
The show follows Bluey, a Blue Heeler dog, and her family as they turn everyday life into adventures that unfold in unpredictable and funny ways.
Pre-sale tickets are available now, and general admission tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $38 and groups of 10 or more are eligible for a 10% discount.