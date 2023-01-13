Tickets still available for MV Frontiers Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Frontiers will hold its annual event Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The luncheon will be held at Hart’s Hill Inn starting at noon. The guest speaker is Jeffrey Brandstadt, president of Black River Systems.
The Frontiers have been holding the annual luncheon for the past 28 years to honor King’s memory and promote a spirit of community, unity and leadership.
For more information on tickets, email U’Nice Elliott-Jefferson at uelliott3@aol.com or visit: mvfrontiers.com.