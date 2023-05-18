 Skip to main content
Tiny's Grill in Utica will remain open under new ownership

Tiny's Grill on State Street in Utica will be operated by new owners who plan to keep the bar's name and traditions alive.

UTICA, N.Y. – The owner of Tiny’s Grill in Utica says the iconic restaurant will remain open under new ownership.

Joanne Gerace says after 33 years, she’s passing the torch to a local family that will keep the same name and traditions, as well as many of the signature dishes. Gerace will stay on as a consultant.

The restaurant went up for sale in the fall of 2022, but it was unclear if it would remain Tiny’s or become the location of a new restaurant or business.

Tiny's in Utica

Gerace has not disclosed the name of the new owners, but NewChannel 2 is hoping to get more details soon.

