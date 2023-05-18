Tiny's Grill in Utica will remain open under new ownership

UTICA, N.Y. – The owner of Tiny’s Grill in Utica says the iconic restaurant will remain open under new ownership.
Joanne Gerace says after 33 years, she’s passing the torch to a local family that will keep the same name and traditions, as well as many of the signature dishes. Gerace will stay on as a consultant.
The restaurant went up for sale in the fall of 2022, but it was unclear if it would remain Tiny’s or become the location of a new restaurant or business.
Gerace has not disclosed the name of the new owners, but NewChannel 2 is hoping to get more details soon.