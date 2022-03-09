Town of Webb police officers awarded for excellence

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – Town of Webb police officers were recently honored with awards for their hard work and heroic actions.
The awards ceremony was held at the Eagle Bay Fire Station on Tuesday, March 8.
The following officers were recognized:
Officer Trevor Tormey
- Tormey and his family were honored for their part in making the K-9 program successful. K-9 Kimber has assisted with multiple drug arrests for nearly 9 years, and just recently retired.
- Tormey was also recognized for excellence in service during the investigation of a fatal boat crash on Fourth Lake in September of 2020.
Officer Michael Uhl
- Uhl was awarded for meritorious service, bravery, as well as life-saving and tactical excellence during a fatal shooting on Dan Bar Acres Road in September of 2020.
- Uhl was also recognized for his meritorious service in the fatal Fourth Lake boat crash investigation.
Officer Thomas ‘Jamie’ Furlong
- Furlong was also awarded for meritorious service, bravery and tactical excellence during the murder investigation on Dan Bar Acres Road.
Officer Cody Luebbert
- Luebbert was awarded for excellence in DWI enforcement. He is also a certified drug recognition expert who has helped other agencies as well.
The police department also recognized Douglas Smith, John Sarkisian and Linda Sarkisian, owners of Smith Marine Ski-Doo Dealership, for supporting the snowmobile patrol.