Traffic Alert: Bridge work over French Road will cause ramp, lane closures

UTICA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Transportation has put out a travel advisory due to bridge work over French Road in Utica.
Starting Thursday, DOT crews will begin replacing bridge joints and making other repairs to the four structures that carry state routes 5, 8, and 12 over French Road.
Drivers can expect lane closures on the Arterial between the Lomond Place and Burrstone Road off-ramps. The on-ramps from French Road to the Arterial will also close temporarily.
The bridge work is expected to continue through Oct. 14.
Drivers should be cautious when driving in that area throughout the construction.