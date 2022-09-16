Trenton Falls Scenic Trails open to public this weekend

TRENTON, N.Y. – The Trenton Falls trails will open to the public this weekend for the last time this year.
Twice a year the trails open to the public, once in the spring and once in the fall, to allow people to see the waterfalls and stop at the Hydro Dam overlook.
The main Trenton Falls Scenic Trail is about a mile long and takes visitors from the entrance to the overlook. There are other secondary trails that people can also explore along the gorge.
