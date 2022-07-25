Tu Casa Restaurant offers authentic Dominican food in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Fans of Dominican food have a new restaurant option in Yorkville now that owners of Mi Casa in Utica have opened a second location.
Tu Casa Restaurant is located at 700 Oriskany Boulevard.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to officially open the restaurant to the community.
The eatery will have dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering available.
Manager Joanna Rodriguez says there will be several traditional food options.
“It’s very Dominican food, homemade. We're gonna have sancocho, a very popular dish in the Dominican Republic. We're going to have the stewed chicken, the stewed beef, Spanish rice, plantains, sweet plantains. We also have the Dominican spaghetti, is very popular also,” said Rodriguez.
Mi Casa, the sister restaurant, is located at 1315 Genesee St. in Utica.