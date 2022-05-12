Tulip cutting begins at North Star Orchards this weekend

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Spring has sprung at North Star Orchard with thousands of colorful tulips available to take photos with or take home starting this weekend.
Through 5 p.m. Thursday, people can come and take photos with the flowers. On Friday and Saturday, the tulips can be cut for $1 per stem from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The walking trail is about a half-mile altogether and parking is available at the market.
Anyone interested in taking home tulips should bring clippers or scissors and picking baskets.
For more information, check out the North Star Orchards Facebook page.