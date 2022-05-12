 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of low relative humidity values between 20 to 35
percent, east-southeast winds gusting 10 to 15 mph, and full
sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated risk for
wildfire spread again this afternoon across most of central New
York where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Tulip cutting begins at North Star Orchards this weekend

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Spring has sprung at North Star Orchard with thousands of colorful tulips available to take photos with or take home starting this weekend.

Through 5 p.m. Thursday, people can come and take photos with the flowers. On Friday and Saturday, the tulips can be cut for $1 per stem from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The walking trail is about a half-mile altogether and parking is available at the market.

Anyone interested in taking home tulips should bring clippers or scissors and picking baskets.

For more information, check out the North Star Orchards Facebook page.

