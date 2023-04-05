Tunnel to Towers 9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome next week.
People can get an up-close look at artifacts from the World Trade Center, like pieces of the building, radio transmissions from first responders and items found in the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed.
There will also be tours guided by firefighters from New York City who responded to Ground Zero on 9/11. The firefighters will also share their experiences from that fateful day.
AmeriCU Credit Union and the U.S. Army are teaming up to present the exhibit.
“By sharing a piece of history, we are building stronger connections with our community,” said Ron Belle, president and CEO of AmeriCU. “Every day, America’s military members and first responders selflessly put their lives on the line to keep us safe and free. The exhibit is a way for us to honor those who did the same on that day.”
The exhibit will run Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.