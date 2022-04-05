Turning Stone sets opening date for new 7 Kitchens restaurant

VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino will reopen its buffet restaurant under the new moniker, 7 Kitchens, later this month.
The new restaurant was originally scheduled to open in December, but was delayed and will now open on April 29.
For now, the restaurant will only be open for dinner on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The Turning Stone culinary team helped develop the concept for the new restaurant, aiming to offer the cuisine of seven different restaurants in one. The buffet will feature Asian food, seafood, a carving station, a Mexican and taco station, Italian food, an antipasto station and desserts.
The restaurant will be the casino’s largest with seating for more than 370 people
The cost for dinner will be $38 on Fridays and Saturdays and $34 on Sundays.