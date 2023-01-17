Two local organizations help the public get food and stay warm

UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, officially moved its food cupboard to its waiting area, inside the health center on Noyes Street.
The food cupboard is available to patients who are in need, thanks to the generous donations made by staff and their partnership with MVCAA. The moving of the food cupboard erases any embarrassment an individual may feel, asking for the food. Instead, they can grab a bag and take what they need.
MVCAA is also collecting new socks of all sizes to tie in with the food cupboard. Patients can grab a pair while at the health center if they need to. Organizations can also make requests to receive socks from MVCAA, which they can then disburse to their clients.
If you would like to donate new socks, call MVCAA at (315) 624-9930.