UCD to host annual Parade Day Fundraiser on Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Center for Development will host its annual Parade Day Fundraiser on Mar. 11 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward a memorial fund in memory of Bryan L. Jasek who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 20, 2020 at the age of seven. The funds will be used to help Veterans who have a child with special needs and help them to overcome any hardship they may experience while providing for their child.
The event will take place at UCD's main location at 726 Washington Street in Utica.