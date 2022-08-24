Ukrainian community celebrates Independence Day in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Ukrainian flag was hoisted over Utica City Hall by a family who came from Ukraine to Utica and is being sponsored by the St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri proclaimed Aug. 24 Ukrainian Independence Day for the City of Utica and reinforced a commitment to the Ukrainian people living in the city.
The day had significance in that it was six months from the start of the war in Ukraine.
It also had significance in that Ukraine won its independence from the U.S.S.R. in 1991 in the month of August.
Over the past six months, St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church, with the help of the local community, has raised more than $100,000 to help the plight of the people of Ukraine.