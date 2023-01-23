Union representing UU going after proposed elimination of majors

UTICA, N.Y. -- The union that represents the faculty at Utica University is going after the proposal that calls for the elimination of some majors.
The President of the school, Dr. Laura Cassamento is recommending to the board of trustees that they end 13 majors, some altogether, some only online and some only in person.
The president of AAUP Utica took to change.org, a petition website, calling the move a 'slap in the face to teachers.' 389 people have signed the petition to stop the cuts.
"We were fed a line that the majors only account for 4.4% of the current undergraduate student body. But as anyone who has any connection to Utica University knows, the actual effects of this decision go far beyond those students...the faculty affected in those majors teach and support students both inside and outside of their programs. These faculty have won teaching awards, research awards, they have written countless letters of recommendations for students," President of AAUP Utica, Leonore Fleming said.
Among the majors that would go away completely are chemistry, healthcare management and philosophy. There will be a college community, online comment period. Then, in mid-February, the board of trustees will take up the president's recommendations.