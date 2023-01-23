Unique mindfulness event to take place in Utica on Feb. 11

UTICA, N.Y. -- An event called "embodied.Utica" will be held on Feb. 11 at 171 Events in Utica to help people reconnect with their bodies.
Organizers say it will be a culinary journey through the chakras and ecstatic dance.
The event will start with herbal-infused tonics and elixirs, designed to liven the senses. After that there will be a fine-dining experience where guests will be guided through each dish, all of which have been made to activate the body's seven chakras.
DJ Ease One will also be there to give a dance session with music intended to move energy within the body, release blockages and renew ones sense of peace.
“In a distraction-filled society, it’s imperative that we step back from the mental chaos and tap into the subtle sensations that make us human. I’ve given careful consideration to the details of the evening to provide those in attendance with space for the exploration of energy and intention. My hope is that by attending this event people can reconnect to their bodies and find stability in the present moment,” said Chelan Vanno, the event host.
Vanno is a trained yoga instructor and meditation guide who wants to provide attendees with an alternative nightlife.
Drink selections for the evening will include:
- Vanilla Earl Grey Mocktail
- Rosemary Pear Mocktail
- Grapefruit Thyme Mocktail
- Cucumber Lime Lavender Spritzer
- Elderberry Fizz
- Iced Golden Milk Turmeric Latte
- Espresso, Coffee, Tea & Water
The tasting menu is planned to include:
- Beet Ravioli with Mascarpone Thyme Filling
- Sweet Potato Crostini with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate
- Yellow Gazpacho with Whole Wheat Bread
- Cheddar Cups with Avocado Feta Mousse
- Lavender Plum Baklava
- Concord Grape Sorbet
- Juniper-Spiced Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $88 and need to be purchased prior to the event by clicking here, as there are only 100 available. Sales close on Feb. 5.