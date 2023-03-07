Unitarian Universalist Church hosting community potluck

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica will be hosting a community potluck with entertainment on Mar. 12 at 1030 a.m.
The event 'Community is an Answer' was designated to celebrate the church community. Lunch and live entertainment will be held after services. Everyone should plan to bring a dish to pass. The church has posted a signup sheet on its bulletin board, outside the sanctuary.
All are welcome to attend the event which will be held at the church, located at 10 Higby Road in Utica.