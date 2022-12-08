United Way MV gives away $2,000 dollars in grocery gift cards

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- United Way of the Mohawk Valley gave away $2,000 in grocery gift cards with funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
Families who received the gift cards were all Oneida County residents who had been helped before with finding permanent housing with United Way MV.
Their goal in giving the gift cards to these families was to help relieve the burden of extra grocery costs that come with the holidays.
"Through the EFSP funding, we were able to provide individuals and families who have recently experienced homelessness an additional boost toward their financial stability. This giveaway helped alleviate one financial burden as they adjust to their new homes and at a time when they are also having to buy weather-appropriate clothing and manage other rising costs,” Betty-Joan Beaudry, United Way MV’s Community Impact Director said.
Individuals and families in need of housing and food can use United Way’s 211 services to receive help. Just dial 2-1-1, visit their website, or by texting your zip code to 898-211.