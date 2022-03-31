United Way MV kicks off '100 Heroes' celebration by recognizing health care workers

As part of its 100th-anniversary celebration, United Way of the Mohawk Valley is honoring 100 local heroes for their contributions to the community.
Over the next six weeks, community members will be recognized in a specific category each week, including health, education and childcare, financial stability, volunteerism, advocacy and leadership.
"The categories align perfectly with our mission which is really to drive impact in the areas of health, education, financial stability; and then, of course, we added on volunteerism, advocacy…through the nomination process. And the committee that reviewed the nominations for the 100 heroes, all of those volunteers and heroes have made an impact in one of those areas that we typically focus on,” said Erin Gutierrez Matt, executive director of United Way MV.
On Thursday, the organization highlighted the following health care honorees who have made an impact in Oneida or Herkimer counties:
- Tracey Barone
- Staci Bowman
- Dr. Norman Cognetto
- Amy Coria
- Dr. Stephen Eadline
- Kathy Fox
- Debbie Hamell-Palmer
- Laurie Hoke
- Dave Jones
- Dr. Rebecca LaValley
- Melissa J. Pavlicek
- Cindy Peters
- Andrina Rivera
- Jane Vail
- Mary Zimbler
While United Way MV has already released the names of all 100 honorees, there will be special biographies posted for the people in each category each week.
For more information on each health care honoree, visit unitedwaymv.org.
Next week, the organization will shine the spotlight on education and childcare leaders.