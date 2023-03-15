United Way of the Mohawk Valley names new CEO

The United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s Board of Directors has named a new CEO, the organization announced Wednesday.
Matthew Caracas, of Utica, was chosen to take the helm.
“The Board of Directors and myself welcome Matt and look forward to his contributions,” stated United Way MV Board President Matthew Nicholl. “During the interview process, Matt’s qualifications to lead this organization and his immense passion for the Mohawk Valley community shined. Matt comes ready with great ideas and energy to keep moving United Way MV and our community forward.”
Caracas graduated from Rome Free Academy, Mohawk Valley Community College and SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
Throughout his 20-year career in human services, Caracas' work has focused on inner-city youth, child welfare and case management. He has worked at local organizations like The House of the Good Shepherd, ICAN and the Central New York Health Home Network, Inc.
“During the COVID pandemic, when around-the-clock care and supervision of juveniles was required, I found creative ways to build a resilient culture for our staff and clients,” Caracas said. “I am excited to take my innovative problem-solving mindset to United Way MV to continue to support this staff, our non-profit network, and the people we serve in this community.”
Caracas started his new role on March 13.