United Way's '100 Heroes' gather for celebration in Deerfield

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES... At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boonville to near Brookfield to near Pittsfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro and New York Mills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH