United Way's '100 Heroes' gather for celebration in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, N.Y. – The United Way of the Mohawk Valley honored 100 local residents who make a difference in the community during a celebration at the Deerfield Fire Department on May 15.
These people were honored during the United Way’s “100 Heroes” campaign as a part of the organization’s 100th anniversary. The honorees were recognized for making an impact in one of the following areas: health, education, finance, volunteerism, advocacy and leadership.
Each of the 100 heroes received a certificate and a small gift during the celebration.
For a full list of honorees in each category, click here.