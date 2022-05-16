 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT
FOR ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND
NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Boonville to near Brookfield to near Pittsfield,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield,
Floyd, Whitesboro and New York Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHENANGO              DELAWARE
MADISON               ONEIDA                OTSEGO
SULLIVAN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

LACKAWANNA            PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, DELHI, HALLSTEAD,
HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, ROME, SCRANTON, UTICA, AND WALTON.

United Way's '100 Heroes' gather for celebration in Deerfield

  • Updated
  • 0

DEERFIELD, N.Y. – The United Way of the Mohawk Valley honored 100 local residents who make a difference in the community during a celebration at the Deerfield Fire Department on May 15.

These people were honored during the United Way’s “100 Heroes” campaign as a part of the organization’s 100th anniversary. The honorees were recognized for making an impact in one of the following areas: health, education, finance, volunteerism, advocacy and leadership.

United Way 100 Heroes

Each of the 100 heroes received a certificate and a small gift during the celebration.

For a full list of honorees in each category, click here.

Recommended for you