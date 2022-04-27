Unused, expired medications can be disposed of at local drug take-back events

Events will be held across the Mohawk Valley this week to collect expired or unused prescriptions so they can be properly disposed of.
The Center for Family Life and Recovery is working with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to hold the drive-thru drug take-back events in recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which was on April 25.
Medications were collected at Millstream Apartments in Camden Wednesday morning, and more events will be held throughout the rest of the week.
Here is the schedule:
Wednesday, April 27
- Parkway Center Apartments, Route 13 in Verona Beach
- Noon - 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
- Schuyler Commons, Independence Square in Utica
- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Parkway Center, Memorial Parkway in Utica
- Noon - 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
- Union Train Station, Railroad Street in Utica
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
According to CFLR, unused or expired pet medications will also be accepted.