UPD donates more than 800 pounds of food to Feed Our Vets

UTICA, N.Y. -- More than 800 pounds of food was donated to Feed Our Vets this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator Shannon Acquaviva.
Every year before the Thanksgiving holiday, Acquaviva, of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive.
This year the impressive amount of food donated was raised by members of the Utica Police Department and staff, along with their families.
The police department also thanked retired Captain Don Cinque and retired Investigator Patrick Bick for their help with the program.