UPD donates over 800 pounds of food to Feed Out Vets

UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 800 pounds of food was donated to the Feed Our Vets Organization this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator, Shannon Acquaviva.
Every year, just in time for Thanksgiving, Investigator Acquaviva of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive.
This year the impressive amount of food donated was raised by members of the Utica Police Department and staff, along with their families.
The police Department also gave a shout out to retired Captain, Don Cinque and retired Investigator, Patrick Bick for their help with the program.