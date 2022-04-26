 Skip to main content
UPD K-9 getting new protective gear through non-profit donation

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department K-9, Dak, will be more protected thanks to a donation from a non-profit.

‘Vested Interest in K9s’ donated a vest for Dak that protects against bullets and stabs.

The protective vest, which weighs about 5 pounds, costs around $1,700. The funds to purchase Dak’s vest were raised through a 2021 fallen K-9 hero fundraiser.

Dak’s vest will also be embroidered with “In memory of the K9s who served and sacrificed in 2021.”

The vest is expected to be delivered in a couple of months.

