Upstate Family Health Center collecting Halloween costumes for local kids in need

Upstate Family Health Center is collecting new and gently used Halloween costumes to help local families and children in need enjoy the upcoming holiday.
“Many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet,” said Richard Williams, chief operating officer of UFHC. “Unfortunately, Halloween costumes aren’t within their budget, so kids aren’t able to participate in Halloween festivities. We hate to see that happen, so we decided to hold a costume drive.”
The costumes can be dropped off at either of the two local UFHC offices at 1001 Noyes St. in Utica or 205 W. Dominick St. in Rome.
Parents with children in need of costumes can stop by either location as well, or call 315-624-9473. Inquiries can also be emailed to: admin@ufhcinc.org.